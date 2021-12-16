Our Real Housewives Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Like a Bravolebrity

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love watching all of the Real Housewives shows for the laughs, fashions, drama, and the shopping opportunities. Almost all of the Real Housewives cast members use the platform to start empires. We've seen plenty of storylines about product launches, competing business ventures, and work-related events. Now, we can have these Real Housewives-created products in our lives instead of just knowing them from the episodes.
If you can't get Kandi Burruss to throw your bachelorette party, just get some Bedroom Kandi products. If you can't get to Beauty Lab + Laser (and its iconic parking lot), we have a lip mask from Heather Gay's cosmetic medical practice. If you've been dying to weigh in on the one-wick vs. three-wick candle debate from The Real Housewives of Potomac, you need to smell Wendy Osefo's new candle.
We have put together a Real Housewives gift guide with products from Kandi, Heather, Wendy, Jill Zarin, Meredith Marks, Cynthia Bailey, Whitney Rose, and Leah McSweeney's brands. These are the perfect gifts for your fellow Bravo viewers... or even just for yourself.
Onyi Home Essentials Luxury Candle
This is the candle we heard about throughout The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6. Support your girl Wendy Osefo and buy this luxurious, one-wick candle. The revitalizing scent is warm and earthy with notes of luscious vanilla, white tea, and aloe. This candle burns for up to 80 hours.
Jill Zarin Mazel Beanie
Give yourself (or a loved one) the mazel of the day with this cozy, blue beanie.
Jill Zarin
Start training for the Real Housewife life now with this sweatshirt designed by Jill Zarin.
Jill Zarin
Use this tote bag to carry all of your everyday essentials and you can showcase your future Real Housewife status at the same time.
Jill & Ally Real Housewife in Training Candle
This is the perfect candle for the Bravo fans out there. This scent is called "Real Housewife in Training" and it smells like cucumber, honeydew, lime, cantaloupe, aloe, and bamboo.
Wild Rose Beauty Whitney Rose RHOSLC Season One Tag Line T-Shirt
Whitney Rose didn't play around with her The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 1 tagline. Celebrate that instantly iconic quote with this tie-dye t-shirt.
Wild Rose Beauty The Wild Rose Daily Routine
Freshen up your beauty regimen with these products from Whitney Rose's brand. Use this combination to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while increasing hydration, plumping your complexion, firming the skin, and transforming tone and texture. This set has everything you need: Daily Cleanser, Daily Toner, Hyaluronic Hydration Serum, Oxygen Serum, and Daily Glow Moisturizer.
Beauty Lab + Laser Pioneers Flask
Fill this stainless steel flask with your favorite beverage. This flask is the perfect spin on Heather Gay's Season 2 tagline.
Beauty Lab + Laser Crop Honor Code
Whether you're a "good time girl" or if you're still not over this RHOSLC Season 1 quote, you need this crop top.
Beauty Lab + Laser Life Is Short. Buy the Lips. Hydrating Lip Mask 4 Pack
If you can't get to Beauty Lab + Laser (or its iconic parking lot), you can bring the Beauty Lab to you with this hydrating collagen lip mask.
Bedroom Kandi Just Dessert- Chocolate Body Paint
This chocolate body paint is the perfect follow up to a romantic dinner. Use a paintbrush to create delectable body art. It's made from high quality ingredients and real French chocolate.
Bedroom Kandi Suede Matte Lipstick
These richly-pigmented lipsticks deliver an intense, vibrant, matte color. The coverage lasts all day long and there are so many colors to choose from a subtle brown to a bright lime green. No matter what mood you're in, there's an option for you.
Bedroom Kandi Moisturizing Body Oil Spray
Your skin will thank you for adding this moisturizing body oil spray to your routine. It moisturizes and nourishes the skin, making it feel soft and look radiant. You can even add it to your bath water for an ultra-relaxing (and incredibly moisturizing) soak. It's made with 100% natural ingredients, including hemp seed, coconut, avocado, jojoba and apricot oils.
Bedroom Kandi Massage Oil Trio- Gift Set
These massage oils are made from 100% natural ingredients with nutrient-rich formulas that leave you feeling relaxed and moisturized, never ever greasy. This gift set includes three scents: Wild Child (an earthy and botanical with hints of white sage), 1,001 Nights (warm and luxurious scent with hints of brown sugar, vanilla, and musk), and Lavender (relaxing and floral with herbal notes).
Meredith Marks I'm Disengaging Hoodie
"I'm disengaging" is one of the most quotable lines from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Channel your inner Meredith Marks with this cozy black and pink hoodie.
Meredith Marks Short Pink Pajama with Black Piping
Sleep luxuriously in these pink satin pajamas. This two-piece set has black piping details and the Meredith Marks logo on the pocket.
Happy Place The Weightless Waffle Robe
This weightless, waffle knit robe is from Leah McSweeney's brand Happy Place. It's breathable, highly absorbent, and unbelievably comfortable; i.e. the perfect robe to put on right after you shower. This is also great for lounging around the house.
Married to the Mob Don't Be Scared Crewneck Sweatshirt
Embody Leah McSweeney in this crewneck hoodie. It's a great conversation starter and it's oh-so-comfortable, made from 100% cotton mid-weight fleece.
Married to the Mob Elevate Tie Dye Tee
When Leah McSweeney declared that she 'elevates this sh-t,' Ramona Singer was stopped in her tracks and catchphrase was added to the Real Housewives lexicon. This tie-dye shirt is a must-have for Leah's fans.
CB Vior Limited Edition Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt from Cynthia Bailey's brand CB Vior has a logo on the front and the words "peace" and "energy" printed on the arms to help you channel the best vibes.
CB Vior Smoke Backpack
You will never lose anything again with this see-through backpack designed by the one and only Cynthia Bailey. It has red leather details throughout and supportive straps.
CB Vior Smoke Cross Body Bag
This is a great clear bag for sports games and concerts. It has a heavy duty shoulder strap, a black suede zipper, and an outside pocket for your small essentials.
