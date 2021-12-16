Our Real Housewives Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Like a Bravolebrity

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, E! make a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We love watching all of the Real Housewives shows for the laughs, fashions, drama, and the shopping opportunities. Almost all of the Real Housewives cast members use the platform to start empires. We've seen plenty of storylines about product launches, competing business ventures, and work-related events. Now, we can have these Real Housewives-created products in our lives instead of just knowing them from the episodes.

If you can't get Kandi Burruss to throw your bachelorette party, just get some Bedroom Kandi products. If you can't get to Beauty Lab + Laser (and its iconic parking lot), we have a lip mask from Heather Gay's cosmetic medical practice. If you've been dying to weigh in on the one-wick vs. three-wick candle debate from The Real Housewives of Potomac, you need to smell Wendy Osefo's new candle.

We have put together a Real Housewives gift guide with products from Kandi, Heather, Wendy, Jill Zarin, Meredith Marks, Cynthia Bailey, Whitney Rose, and Leah McSweeney's brands. These are the perfect gifts for your fellow Bravo viewers... or even just for yourself.