Tristan Thompson's Texas Paternity Case Dismissed as Legal Battle With Maralee Nichols Continues

Watch : Should Khloe Kardashian Forgive Tristan Thompson?

Tristan Thompson's attempt to have a paternity case against him heard in Houston appears to be Texas toast.

Maralee Nichols, the woman who claimed in a lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court that the NBA player, Khloe Kardashian's ex, is the father of her newborn son, has won a major victory in their legal battle. On Thursday, Dec. 16, E! News confirmed that a judge ruled to dismiss a parallel paternity lawsuit that the NBA star submitted against Nichols in a court in Houston. This means the case will be likely handled in California.

Us Weekly cited a source as saying that both Thompson and Nichols were present and gave live testimonies at the virtual hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Nichols and Thompson's attorneys had no immediate comment when reached by E! News and documents for the dismissed Texas case remain sealed.

Nichols, who used to live in Texas, and Thompson, have been battling for months over which state should handle the paternity case and he has demanded genetic testing to prove if he is the baby's father.