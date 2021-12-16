Step Inside Olivia Culpo's Luxurious Los Angeles Home

Watch : Olivia Culpo & Her Sisters Want to Dress You for the Holidays

Welcome to Olivia Culpo's home!

The former Miss Universe opened up the doors to her Los Angeles pad for an Architectural Digest feature published Dec. 15.

After moving out of her 1,300 square-foot loft in Hollywood and into her five-bedroom house in Encino in 2019, Culpo worked with interior designer Jess Diab to furnish her new abode piece by piece.

Upon stepping into the residence, guests will find Culpo's grand entry. According to AD, it features a table made from a vintage limestone that was once used to turn wheat into flour. Visitors will later come across her adults-only front living room where they can cozy up to her marble fireplace, and admire her treasures, including a cello that her parents gifted her that's more than 100 years old.

"I've played my whole life, so that's kind of like the music room," Culpo explains to the magazine. "My mom plays the viola, so when she comes to visit we play together in that room."