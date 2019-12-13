Go Inside Olivia Culpo's $3.5 Million Los Angeles Home

CRISNet MLS/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 12:05 PM
Congratulations are in order for Olivia Culpo.
According to Variety, the 27-year-old celebrity bought a 5,141 square-foot house in Los Angeles this year. It looks like the influencer purchased the home in October.
Of course, it should come as no surprise to her followers that the five-bedroom home is picture perfect. Take the master suite, for instance. The space has pitched ceilings with beam designs, a fireplace and a balcony and panoramic views of the San Fernando Valley. It also has a spa-like master bathroom with two vanities, two walk-in closets and a luxurious tub.
The former Miss Universe has plenty of room to entertain, too. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a massive island. There's even a giant wine fridge for when it's time to toast her guests. There's also a glamorous dining room, as well as a cozy family room with built-ins, a fireplace and a sliding glass door that leads out to the patio.
Speaking of which, the outdoor space is a true oasis with its BBQ area and spa.
To see more photos of the home, check out the gallery.
Welcome to Culpo's beautiful abode!
The influencer can whip up some delicious meals in this space.
Cheers!
The former Miss Universe has plenty of space to host all of her celebrity pals.
From the lighting fixture to the fireplace, this room has tons of luxurious, modern features.
Talk about indoor-outdoor living.
Just look at those built-ins.
This is the perfect place to watch a movie. There's even a popcorn machine!
Who wouldn't want to wake up to that view?
Now, that's what we call a walk-in closet.
This spa-like space is the ideal spot to get ready in the morning. Just look at that giant shower and tub with a view.
This is a great place for the celebrity to get some work done.
Anyone up for a dip?
It looks like Culpo is still adding the finishing touches to her pad.
"Furniture game still isn't very strong but happy to be home for a few days," she wrote on Instagram Thursday.
Welcome home, Olivia!
