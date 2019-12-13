Go Inside Olivia Culpo's $3.5 Million Los Angeles Home

Congratulations are in order for Olivia Culpo.

According to Variety, the 27-year-old celebrity bought a 5,141 square-foot house in Los Angeles this year. It looks like the influencer purchased the home in October.

Of course, it should come as no surprise to her followers that the five-bedroom home is picture perfect. Take the master suite, for instance. The space has pitched ceilings with beam designs, a fireplace and a balcony and panoramic views of the San Fernando Valley. It also has a spa-like master bathroom with two vanities, two walk-in closets and a luxurious tub.

The former Miss Universe has plenty of room to entertain, too. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a massive island. There's even a giant wine fridge for when it's time to toast her guests. There's also a glamorous dining room, as well as a cozy family room with built-ins, a fireplace and a sliding glass door that leads out to the patio.

Speaking of which, the outdoor space is a true oasis with its BBQ area and spa.