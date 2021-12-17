Miss Alaska Crowned Miss America 2022

Watch : Gretchen Carlson Defends Miss America Swimsuit Changes

All hail Miss America 2022!

Miss Alaska Emma Broyles officially sealed the deal to take home the title (and the stunning crown!) on Thursday, Dec. 16. The 100th anniversary of the annual competition was held at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Resort and broadcast live across all time zones on NBCU streaming service Peacock at 8 p.m.

The first runner up was Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford; the second runner up was Miss Massachusetts Elizabeth Pierre; the third runner up was Miss New York Sydney Park; and the fourth runner up was Miss Oregon Abigail Hayes.

During her onstage interview, Emma shared, "I want to show people that I am just like everybody else. I think that people tend to put Miss America and Miss America titleholders up on this pedestal."

She continued, "But one thing that I really try to do, especially as Miss Alaska, is show people that I am real. I have flaws. I have ADHD. I have dermatillomania, which is a form of OCD. I've struggled with all of these things and, because of that, I am a better person."