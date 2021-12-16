Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the Women Competing for Bachelor Clayton Echard's Roses

Get to know the women who are officially competing for Clayton Echard's heart on season 26 of The Bachelor.

Ring in the new year with a new batch of Bachelor contestants!

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, ABC announced the full list of contestants for Clayton Echard's upcoming season of The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 3, and we already can't wait to get to know these ladies. From a former Olympic medalist to a professional spray tanner, these women are ready to vie for the heart of "Claynos," as his friends in the Bachelor Mansion called him.

The upcoming season of The Bachelor, which marks the 20th anniversary of the franchise, features Cassidy, a 26-year-old executive recruiter from Los Angeles, who "spent her twenties experiencing life to the fullest," and Ivana, a 31-year-old Bah Mitzvah dancer who is "ready to find the one", just to name a few.

And it already looks like one of these lucky ladies may be the key to Clayton's "happily ever after." In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 1, Clayton revealed that this season was a success

"I did find love," he explained on the show, "and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought. I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

And this woman must be pretty special, as he also revealed he brought a "checklist of sorts" for what he was looking for in a life partner.

While we can't wait for the first limo to pull up to the mansion on Jan. 3, scroll through the gallery below and see who will be joining Clayton on his journey to find love when his season of The Bachelor premieres in the new year.

ABC
Cassidy

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Profession: Executive Recruiter

ABC
Claire

Age: 28

Hometown: Virgina Beach, VA

Profession: Spray Tanner

ABC
Daria

Age: 24

Hometown: New Haven, Conn.

Profession: Law Student

ABC
Eliza

Age: 25

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

Profession: Marketing Manager

ABC
Elizabeth

Age: 32

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Profession: Real Estate Advisor

ABC
Ency

Age: 28

Hometown: Burbank, Calif.

Profession: Sales Manager

ABC
Gabby

Age: 30

Hometown: Denver, CO

Profession: ICU Nurse

ABC
Genevieve

Age: 26

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Profession: Bartender

ABC
Hailey

Age: 26

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Profession: Pediatric Nurse

ABC
Hunter

Age: 28

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C

Profession: Human Resources Specialist

ABC
Ivana

Age: 31

Hometown: Queens, N.Y.

Profession: Bar Mitzvah Dancer

ABC
Jane

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Profession: Social Media Director

ABC
Jill

Age: 26

Hometown: Scituate, R.I.

Profession: Architectural Historian

ABC
Kate

Age: 32

Hometown: Lake Hollywood, Calif.

Profession: Real Estate Agent 

ABC
Kira

Age: 32

Hometown: Philadelphia, P.A.

Profession: Physician

ABC
Lindsay D.

Age: 27

Hometown: Jacksonville, F.L.

Profession: Neonatal Nurse

ABC
Lyndsey W.

Age: 28

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Profession: Industrial Sales Representative

ABC
Mara

Age: 32

Hometown: Entrepeneur 

Profession: Collingswood, N.J.

Marlena

Age: 30

Hometown: Gainesville, F.L

Profession: Former Olympian

 

ABC
Melina

Age: 27

Hometown: West Hollywood, Calif.

Profession: Personal Trainer

ABC
Rachel

Age: 25

Hometown: Clemont, F.L.

Profession: Flight Instructor

ABC
Rianna

Age: 26

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Profession: Registered Nurse

ABC
Salley

Age: 26

Hometown: Charlottesville, V.A.

Profession: Spinal Surgery Robot Operator

ABC
Samantha

Age: 26

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Profession: Occupational Therapist

ABC
Sarah

Age: 23

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Profession: Wealth Management Advisor

ABC
Serene

Age: 26

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Profession: Elementary School Teacher

ABC
Sierra

Age: 26

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Profession: Yoga Instructor

ABC
Susie

Age: 28

Hometown: Virgina Beach, V.A.

Profession: Wedding Videographer

ABC
Teddi

Age: 24

Hometown: Highland, Calif. 

Profession: Surgical Unit Nurse

ABC
Tessa

Age: 26

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Profession: Human Resources Specialist

