Clayton Echard Reveals Whether He Finds Love on His Season of The Bachelor

Watch : Jesse Palmer Is New "Bachelor" Host; Is He the Right Pick?

It looks like this season may end with a trip to Neil Lane.

The 26th season of The Bachelor hasn't even started, but its leading man, Clayton Echard, is already throwing around the "L" word. In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 1, Clayton revealed that this season was a success. "I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought," he explained. "I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

Clayton brought more than his good looks and warm personality this season, he also brought a "checklist of sorts" for what he was looking for in a life partner—and he says the women "brought all of that and so much more."

Clayton may have found his happily ever after but, with whom? That's another story.