O.J. Simpson Is a "Completely Free Man" After Early Release From Parole

O.J. Simpson is a free man.
The former football star, who was notoriously acquitted of the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in criminal court, was granted early release from parole stemming from a 2007 armed robbery in Las Vegas.
Citing Nevada State Police, NBC News reported that Nevada's Division of Parole and Probation submitted a discharge request, and parole commissioners agreed to discharging Simpson during a Nov. 30 hearing.
"Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now," his Nevada lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, told the Associated Press.
The 74-year-old father of four's parole was most recently not scheduled to end until Feb. 9, 2022, according to NBC News. E! News has reached out to Simpson's attorney for comment and has not yet heard back.
In July 2017, Simpson was granted parole after serving nearly nine years in prison, the minimum of his 33-year sentence. He was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada just after midnight on Oct. 1, 2017.
Since 2019, Simpson has maintained an active presence on social media, often sharing updates and commentary in videos posted to Twitter.
And though it's been more than two decades since his 1995 murder acquittal—he was later found liable for their deaths by a civil jury—the trial's legacy has endured. Kim Kardashian, whose father, Robert Kardashian, was part of Simpson's legal team, mentioned Simpson during her recent Saturday Night Live opening monologue, to mixed reviews.
"My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice," the criminal justice reform advocate and aspiring lawyer said. "It's because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?"
She continued, "I know it's sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but O.J. does leave a mark. Or several! Or none at all. I still don't know."
