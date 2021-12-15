The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Ex Dale Moss' Acting Debut

It looks like Clare Crawley's breakup with Dale Moss has become a thorny situation.
Almost three months after the couple called it quits for the second time, the former Bachelorette star appeared to throw shade at her ex-fiancé on Tuesday, Dec. 14, when she made an eyebrow-raising remark about "acting" on her Instagram Story.
"Sauna + emails!" she wrote alongside a shot of her herself in the steam-room. "For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips… I had a front row seat to it since day one."
Needless to say, some Bachelor Nation fans suspected that she was referring to Dale's upcoming film, Love, Game, Match. One Twitter user tweeted, "Clare shading Dale's new movie is starting the night off right."
Clare's comment came just a day after the trailer for romantic comedy was released online. In the film, which marks the former football player's acting debut, Dale plays a high school tennis coach who falls for a fellow teacher (Cristine Prosperi) after the two are invited to test out a student's matchmaking website.
Clare, 40, and Dale, 33, made Bachelor Nation history when the pair got engaged just four episodes into her season of The Bachelorette last year. They broke things off in January—two months after the proposal episode aired—but reconciled this summer. However, the pair called it quits again in mid-September after Clare flew to New York to visit Dale, according to his rep.
During her appearance on the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast in October, Clare addressed her split with Dale and said she was "kind of met with walls and a guardedness and distrust."
"It's painful when you feel like somebody who you love deeply doesn't even have enough respect to you to sit down and have a very vulnerable conversation," the reality star said. "It's hurtful, because it's like, 'You think that little of me, but yet, you supposedly love me?'"
Though Clare doesn't regret choosing Dale on The Bachelorette, she did say that she would "never" let another relationship end like the way hers did with him.
"It's the deep pain of—this is the one that gets me—like, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from? You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from," she explained. "It's hard, it's painful."
In October, Dale's rep released a statement on his behalf about the "unfortunate" split, saying in part, "He wishes Clare nothing but the best, and he is keeping her and her family in his thoughts and prayers."
E! News has reached out to Clare and Dale's reps for comment.