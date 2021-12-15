The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Ex Dale Moss' Acting Debut

Watch : Clare Crawley Perseveres After Her & Dale Moss Split Again

It looks like Clare Crawley's breakup with Dale Moss has become a thorny situation.

Almost three months after the couple called it quits for the second time, the former Bachelorette star appeared to throw shade at her ex-fiancé on Tuesday, Dec. 14, when she made an eyebrow-raising remark about "acting" on her Instagram Story.

"Sauna + emails!" she wrote alongside a shot of her herself in the steam-room. "For the record, you guys can stop sending me all the acting reel clips… I had a front row seat to it since day one."

Needless to say, some Bachelor Nation fans suspected that she was referring to Dale's upcoming film, Love, Game, Match. One Twitter user tweeted, "Clare shading Dale's new movie is starting the night off right."

Clare's comment came just a day after the trailer for romantic comedy was released online. In the film, which marks the former football player's acting debut, Dale plays a high school tennis coach who falls for a fellow teacher (Cristine Prosperi) after the two are invited to test out a student's matchmaking website.