Cole Sprouse Celebrates Riverdale's 100th Episode With Unseen Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Watch : Cole Sprouse Explains Instagram Hiatus

These pictures are sweeter than a milkshake from Pop's Chock-lit Shoppe!

In honor of Riverdale's upcoming 100th episode on Dec. 14, Cole Sprouse posted some never-before-seen images that he has taken over the course of the past four years. "In celebration of our 100th episode, here are some BTS shots I've taken across six seasons," Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the drama series, wrote on Instagram.

From K.J. Apa (Archie Andrews) and Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge) boxing together to Cole holding a chicken, these pictures are everything we didn't know we needed and more.

The episode, titled "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox" and premiering on Dec. 14, will be the fifth and final installment of the episodes that take place in Rivervale, an alternate universe. In a previous interview with E! News, Madelaine Petsch explained that the episode will pull together the plot of the past five seasons.

"Rivervale will have an effect on Riverdale but not in the way you would expect," the actress teased. "The way that they tied up Rivervale though, I think is very well done and makes the last five seasons of the show make a lot more sense."