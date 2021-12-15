E! Cover Story

Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
Cole Sprouse Celebrates Riverdale's 100th Episode With Unseen Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Cole Sprouse posted some never-before-seen Riverdale pictures on his Instagram Story. Check them out here!

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 15, 2021 12:56 AMTags
TVCelebritiesRiverdaleCole SprouseLili ReinhartKJ Apa
These pictures are sweeter than a milkshake from Pop's Chock-lit Shoppe!

In honor of Riverdale's upcoming 100th episode on Dec. 14, Cole Sprouse posted some never-before-seen images that he has taken over the course of the past four years. "In celebration of our 100th episode, here are some BTS shots I've taken across six seasons," Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the drama series, wrote on Instagram

From K.J. Apa (Archie Andrews) and Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge) boxing together to Cole holding a chicken, these pictures are everything we didn't know we needed and more. 

The episode, titled "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox" and premiering on Dec. 14, will be the fifth and final installment of the episodes that take place in Rivervale, an alternate universe. In a previous interview with E! News, Madelaine Petsch explained that the episode will pull together the plot of the past five seasons. 

"Rivervale will have an effect on Riverdale but not in the way you would expect," the actress teased. "The way that they tied up Rivervale though, I think is very well done and makes the last five seasons of the show make a lot more sense."

photos
Riverdale: 100th Episode Photos

Before the premiere of the 100th episode, scroll through the images below to see the cast and set of Riverdale through the eyes (or lens) of Cole. 

The 100th episode of Riverdale premieres December 14 at 9/8c on The CW.

Instagram
Archie Holds Veronica

In the season three finale, Archie (K.J. Apa) holds Veronica (Camila Mendes) as Betty (Lili Reinhart) looks off into the distance. 

Instagram
A Cast Script Reading

The cast, including K.J., Lili and Camila, gathers around the table for a script reading. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that room! 

Instagram
K.J. Apa Smiles on a Balcony

An all-dressed-up K.J. smiles on set. 

Instagram
Hiram and Archie's Boxing Match

Cole added a photo of Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Archie's boxing match from Season 3, Episode 21, when Veronica wanted Hiram to get arrested.

Instagram
Cole and a Chicken

Cole holding a chicken behind-the-scenes. (This is the first time we have ever been envious of a chicken.)

Instagram
Josie and the Pussycats Shine

Back in the Riverdale high school days, Josie and the Pussycats were all the rage, with Hayley Law as Valerie, Asha Bromfield as Melody, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, and Camila as Veronica Lodge.

Instagram
Luke Perry Takes the Stage

Behind the scenes of Riverdale, Cole snapped a shot of Luke Perry taking the mic.

Instagram
Veronica Balances a Bowl on Her Head

Veronica sports a bowl on her head BTS of the drama series.

Instagram
Betty Sports a Bright Red Lip

Cole ended his nostalgic post with a photo of Madelaine Petsch, with a caption reading, "Been a long run, thanks for sticking through. Happy 100."

