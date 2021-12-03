Riverdale Pays Tribute to Archie Comics in First Look Pics for 100th Episode

Watch : Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set

Pour yourself a milkshake from Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, because it's time to celebrate.

Riverdale's Dec. 14 episode, "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox," marks a major milestone for Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). No, we're not just talking about the end of the Rivervale five-episode event. As hinted in the episode name, the 100th episode of Riverdale will air later this month—so, the CW is pulling out all the stops.

In first look photos exclusive to E! News, "Chapter 100" appears to pay tribute to the comics that inspired the series. Specifically, in one image, Archie is seen rocking a bow tie, a sweater emblazoned with the letter "R" and slicked back hair. Not to mention, he's surrounded by Betty and Veronica, who both are wearing '50s inspired outfits.

Big Archie Comics energy, right?

The new images—which include stills from the episode and behind-the-scenes snaps—also confirm the return of former guest stars, including Shannon Purser as Ethel Muggs, Major Curda as Dilton Doiley and Lochlyn Munro as Hal Cooper.