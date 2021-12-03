Casting Call

Exclusive

Riverdale Pays Tribute to Archie Comics in First Look Pics for 100th Episode

Not only will the Dec. 14 episode of Riverdale close out its Rivervale event series, but it also marks the CW hit's 100th episode. Get a peek at what's to come in these first look pics.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 03, 2021 5:00 PM
Pour yourself a milkshake from Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, because it's time to celebrate.

Riverdale's Dec. 14 episode, "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox," marks a major milestone for Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). No, we're not just talking about the end of the Rivervale five-episode event. As hinted in the episode name, the 100th episode of Riverdale will air later this month—so, the CW is pulling out all the stops.

In first look photos exclusive to E! News, "Chapter 100" appears to pay tribute to the comics that inspired the series. Specifically, in one image, Archie is seen rocking a bow tie, a sweater emblazoned with the letter "R" and slicked back hair. Not to mention, he's surrounded by Betty and Veronica, who both are wearing '50s inspired outfits.

Big Archie Comics energy, right?

The new images—which include stills from the episode and behind-the-scenes snaps—also confirm the return of former guest stars, including Shannon Purser as Ethel Muggs, Major Curda as Dilton Doiley and Lochlyn Munro as Hal Cooper.

photos
Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Curious to learn more? Well, the CW's episode description teases, "Unnerved by a series of strange happenings around him, Jughead's quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale."

Between this tease and Kiernan Shipka's upcoming debut on Riverdale, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa certainly knows how to keep us invested.

For a closer look at what's to come for the 100th episode, scroll through the gallery below!

the CW
Love Triangle Vibes

Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) share one booth.

the CW
Classic Jughead

Cole Sprouse channels the OG Jughead for this Riverdale scene.

the CW
The Gang

The Riverdale gang looks fabulously '50s in this group shot.

the CW
The Return of Ethel Muggs

Shannon Purser returns as Ethel Muggs for the 100th episode.

the CW
A Party at Pop's

The residents of Riverdale convene at Pop's for a celebration.

the CW
Looking Cozy

Betty and Archie cozy up at Pop's.

Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.

