Billie Eilish Says Watching Porn Since Age 11 Really "Destroyed My Brain"

Watch : Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

According to Billie Eilish, the bad guy is porn.

The 19-year-old singer discussed the impact pornography has had on her body and mindset while speaking on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Monday, Dec. 13.

"As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest," she admitted, saying she started watching porn when she was 11 years old.

The artist said the sexual imagery made her feel like "one of the guys," but it affected her negatively in numerous ways. "I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn," Billie explained.

She said that the first few times she had sex, she was "not saying no to things that were not good" because "I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to" based on her viewing.

Billie shared, "I'm so angry that porn is so loved, and I'm so angry at myself for thinking that it was okay."