How Going Blonde Helped Billie Eilish Feel More Like Herself in Public

It's say to say Billie Eilish is happier than ever with her new stripped-down look.

In her latest interview with Vanity Fair—the pop sensation's fifth time in the Time Capsule series—which was published on Tuesday, Nov. 30, the "Therefore I Am" singer discussed a plethora of changes she's made over the past 12 months. From dropping her sophomore effort Happier Than Ever in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to discovering a newfound sense of confidence and maturity in her personal life, Eilish's 2021 was an introspective experience.

One obvious transformation for the pop star was trading out her signature hyper-neon hairstyles for a more grownup and striking platinum blonde. And the change wasn't just skin-deep for Billie. She told the mag that the new icy locks actually helped her feel more comfortable being in public.

"My attitude used to be like, ‘I can't go out, I can't go here, I can't go there,'" Eilish recalled in horror. "I wasn't able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it."

No longer so easy to spot, she noted that going blonde gave her a bit of autonomy in public. "If I'm being cautious and not trying to be in everybody's faces, it's cool….," she said. "I didn't used to be able to do that because my pride was too huge. I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.' So I would never wear anything normal."