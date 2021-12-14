Your First Look at Miranda Cosgrove & Josh Peck's Reunion on iCarly

Watch : Miranda & Nathan Reveal the Lingo They Still Use From "iCarly"

Hug me brotha! Josh Peck is officially guest starring on iCarly!

Josh will soon be shouting "Megan!" "Carly!" on the second season of the Nickelodeon series reboot. On Dec. 13, Paramount+ took to Instagram to announce the exciting news with a group shot of Josh, Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress.

In an interview with E! News on Dec. 8, Miranda revealed that Josh would be coming on board as a guest for season two of the show. When asked if she would like to see her former onscreen-brother from Drake and Josh on the reboot, she replied, "I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now."

"I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be," Miranda continued. "But you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode."

First Drake Bell on the original series, and now this? It's an early '00s miracle!