Wine Time! Watch a First Look at NBC's Grand Crew Opening Credits

A wine-in-a-million show.
Allow E! News to introduce what's sure to be your new favorite comedy series, Grand Crew.
The NBC show stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart, all of whom star as members of a tight-knit friend group simply trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles, staying close through it all by making sure to always find the time to gather at their favorite bar to "wine down."
Making Grand Crew sound even more promising is the team behind the series, including showrunner Phil Augusta Jackson. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum not only created and served as an executive producer on the comedy, but he also wrote, performed and produced Grand Crew's opening sequence, which E! News can exclusively reveal above.
Co-produced and co-written by Nick Lee, the track narrates the colorful credits, which feature splashes of Los Angeles and copious amounts of wine.
The above clip also reminds you of the star-studded cast. Byer plays Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who's adventurous in romance, while Kellum is Noah, her hopeless romantic of a brother too eager to settle down.
Then there's Tart as Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Jennings as the ambitious, career-loving Anthony; Mercedes as the recently divorced Fay; and Cunningham as Wyatt, who's recently divorced and looking to start fresh in L.A.
Working alongside Jackson on Grand Crew is executive producer Dan Goor, another Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Watch the complete title sequence above, and don't miss the premiere of the new comedy tonight!
Grand Crew arrives to NBC on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 8-9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes as a special preview. The show will then be available on digital platforms leading into its timeslot premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8:30 p.m.
