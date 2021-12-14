Jessa Duggar Explains Why Sister Jana Was Charged With Misdemeanor: "It Was an Innocent Mistake"

janamduggar / Instagraam

On Dec. 11, Jana's cousin, Amy Duggar King, also defended the Counting On alum on social media, writing in a message shared to her Instagram Stories, "I will call out what is right, and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn't have been intentional," adding, "I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out. Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar, love you."

News of Jana's charge came just one day after her older brother, Josh Duggar, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. His attorneys told E! News they plan to seek an appeal.