Jana Duggar Speaks Out After Being Charged With Endangering the Welfare of a Minor

Jana Duggar is setting the record straight on her misdemeanor charge.



On Dec. 14, the Counting On alum shared a statement to her Instagram Stories, writing, "I'm only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all. I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time."



According to court documents filed with the Washington County District Court in Arkansas and obtained by E! News on Dec. 10, Jana, 31—who is the eldest daughter of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar—was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9.



"The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone," Jana continued. "A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed."