Jenna Dewan Shares Topless Photo From Steamy Birthday Getaway With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan stripped all the way down to her birthday suit during her birthday getaway with fiancé Steve Kazee.
The couple recently enjoyed a romantic vacation to celebrate the Step Up star turning 41, and Jenna posted pictures from the trip to Instagram on Dec. 13.
"Couldn't have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried," she captioned a series of photos from their stay, adding, "Thank you, baby." In the first pic, Jenna and Steve strike a pose for the camera while soaking in the water without their garments. The other photos in the birthday post included a scenic look at their tropical destination and even more photos of the two hanging out in paradise.
As for Steve, who welcomed son Callum with the World of Dance alum in March 2020, he gave fans an adorable glimpse of his love for his other half in a birthday shout-out dedicated to Jenna.
"In the middle of September 2012 my whole life would change forever," he captioned an Instagram photo of the actress on her big day, Dec. 3. "We barely even spoke outside of the stage door of the Jacobs Theatre, but our brief meeting stayed with me forever. Six years and six months later I made the best decision of my life…I slid right into your dms. I could have never imagined then where we are now but at the same time, I knew it was meant to happen this way. Our nearly four years together have been by far the best of my life."
"I have grown so much," he added. "I've watched you grow so much. We have both grown so much together. I love you. I love our family. I'm so happy that you were born. Happy birthday to the brightest light."
Earlier this year, Jenna—who is also mom to daughter Everly, 8, with ex Channing Tatum—opened up about that life-changing moment nine years ago.
Explaining that she and her mom went to watch the musical, Once, of which Steve starred in that blew them away (to literal tears), Jenna told The Knot, "I was pushing her forward to say hi, and Steve and I just had one of those eye-catching moments. It was very quick, but it struck us both. It was a moment. My mom and I told him what a great job he did and how it was such an amazing show, and that was it. We both went off into the night. But I never forgot the moment."
"Many years later, we were in different situations," she said of the two, who got engaged in February 2020. "I was single again, he was single. He messaged me and said something like, 'Hey, I don't know if you remember me, but how are you?' And I was floored. Of course, I remembered him. And that moment in 2012. And it was just kind of fate—it was totally meant to be."