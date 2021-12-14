Jodie Turner-Smith Says Her "Cosmic Psychedelic" Childbirth Experience Influenced Anne Boleyn Portrayal

Watch : "Anne Boleyn": Anne Requests the Peacocks Be Shot

Anne Boleyn's story has been told many times and in many forms.

Natalie Portman portrayed the second wife of King Henry VIII in The Other Boleyn Girl, as did Natalie Dormer in The Tudors. So, it's not unreasonable to ask how Jodie Turner-Smith's portrayal on the AMC+ series is any different, or if it's even worth watching for that matter.

But, if you asked Jodie, she would tell you the three-part series is as relevant as ever, making it all the more important to watch during these interesting times.

Episode one sees the Tudor queen as she reels from the loss of her son, who was stillborn. It's her third pregnancy loss and though she's married to King Henry, maintaining his interest is of the utmost importance to her survival.

So, in an emotional final scene, Anne gets dressed and walks across the courtyard to remind her husband of where his loyalties lie. As she determinedly walks to the king, she leaves a trail of blood in her wake.

In an interview with E! News, Jodie discussed that scene, saying, "There's so much pressure on women to just go back out there [after delivering], so I wanted to kind of speak to that."