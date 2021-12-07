See Jodie Turner-Smith as a Cutthroat Queen in New Anne Boleyn Sneak Peek

Off with their heads!
In an E! exclusive clip, for AMC+'s new original series, Anne Boleyn, starring Jodie Turner-Smith as Queen Anne, Her Majesty doesn't take "no" for an answer. The three-part drama premiering Dec. 9 will retell the legendary Queen's story who is "both an icon and an enigma; branded a witch, a sexual temptress, a calculating opportunist and a traitor," according to the show's description.
In the clip, Thomas Cromwell (Barry Ward), a statesman who serviced as King Henry VIII's chief minister asks the Queen, "Did you have a chance to speak with the king regarding the monasteries?"
"Putting together a detailed plan to put before Parliament and expedient approval from the king would be appreciated by all," he continues.
"Yes, yes, Cromwell I spoke to him," the Queen replies as the pair watch the king and Jane Seymour, one of her ladies-in-waiting, stroke a horse. "I myself have some proposals for the extra revenue."
"I'm sure you do," Crowell mutters under his breath as she walks away.
As the Queen approaches her husband, a peacock starts to make noise, which clearly agitates Anne. "These damn birds," she angrily says. "One of them lurks beneath my bed chamber shrieking me every night, I swear it's taunting me."
"Sure, there isn't a creature in England who would dare do that," scoffs Edward Seymour, played by Jamael Westman.
The Queen then suggests the birds "should be shot." But when her husband suggests she "be reasonable" she replies, "I want them shot.
"I want them removed or I will hunt them down myself," she continues before Henry VIII (Mark Stanley) ultimately agrees.
Anne Boleyn, directed by Lynsey Miller, also stars Anna Brewster, Paapa Essiedu, Thalisaa Teixeira, Lola Petticrew, Isabella Laughland and Amanda Burton.
Anne Boleyn premieres Thursday, Dec. 9 on AMC+ with two remaining episodes released on consecutive Thursdays.