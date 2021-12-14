How the This Is Us Couples Achieved Their Incredible Chemistry

Watch : "This Is Us" Cast Shares Touching Fan Encounters

Love is in the air.

For E! News' inaugural digital cover story, the cast of This Is Us opened up about their incredible bond: Both on– and off–screen. Specifically, the show's beloved stars revealed what they did to come off as a real–life family.

"I told my wife early on, I said, "Ry, I want to say this to you in person because you'll probably hear me say this in different interviews, but I love Susan Kelechi Watson," Sterling K. Brown exclusively told E! News when speaking about his TV wife. "I don't love her in a way that is disrespectful. I don't love her in a way that you have anything to worry about. I love her spirit, her soul, the way in which she approaches the work."

The same good vibes apply for the show's other famous couple, Jack and Rebecca.

"We both agreed that from action to cut, for all intents and purposes, we're a married couple," Milo Ventimiglia shared of working with Mandy Moore. "At the Upfronts, I remember Mandy and I sitting to the side and I said, "Let's always talk. Let's always communicate. Just like a real relationship, just like a real married couple. Let's make sure that that's the foundation of what we do."