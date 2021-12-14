How the This Is Us Couples Achieved Their Incredible Chemistry

Love is in the air.
For E! News' inaugural digital cover story, the cast of This Is Us opened up about their incredible bond: Both on– and off–screen. Specifically, the show's beloved stars revealed what they did to come off as a real–life family.
"I told my wife early on, I said, "Ry, I want to say this to you in person because you'll probably hear me say this in different interviews, but I love Susan Kelechi Watson," Sterling K. Brown exclusively told E! News when speaking about his TV wife. "I don't love her in a way that is disrespectful. I don't love her in a way that you have anything to worry about. I love her spirit, her soul, the way in which she approaches the work."
The same good vibes apply for the show's other famous couple, Jack and Rebecca.
"We both agreed that from action to cut, for all intents and purposes, we're a married couple," Milo Ventimiglia shared of working with Mandy Moore. "At the Upfronts, I remember Mandy and I sitting to the side and I said, "Let's always talk. Let's always communicate. Just like a real relationship, just like a real married couple. Let's make sure that that's the foundation of what we do."
Co-star couple Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan also shared a unique bond.
"I remember saying during one of our first scenes, "Chris, I don't know what I'm doing," Metz recalled. "I feel like I don't belong here." And he was like, "Yeah, you do." And I'm like, "No, I don't." And he's like, "I'm telling you, you do." And it just felt like he would always hold my hand. Not only did it feel like such a great friendship at the beginning, but like, "Oh, this is how it's going to be throughout the relationship of Kate and Toby.
Backing up her statement, Sullivan revealed, "We always agreed to have fun with each other and we agreed that the only time that belongs to us is the time between action and cut, so that's what we've tried to do, even in the difficult scenes. Even in the heavy scenes. We tried to always have fun, and I think that's what people are seeing."
Of course, this amazing dynamic doesn't stop with the fan-favorite couples, as Justin Hartley revealed that his castmates really do feel like his siblings. "As the years go by, you start to develop a love for each person," he gushed. "And I can tell you that I love Sterling like a brother. I love Chrissy like a sister. I love Milo like a brother—not like a dad—and I love Mandy like a sister. We're a family."
Continuing on this point, Justin added, "That's the greatest thing you can take away from a show like this, you can have these lifelong friendships and bonds."
Love for the Pearsons and the actors who play them will surely keep us going even when the series ends. For more from E! News' farewell to the family, click here.
This Is Us' final season kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)