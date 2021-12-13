This Year's Best Holiday Gifts According to TikTok

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Forget department stores, the best gifts can be found on your TikTok For You Page!
If you can't stop shopping for yourself thanks to video-sharing app's scarily-accurate algorithm, you're not alone. But since there are less than two weeks until Christmas, it's time to get serious about getting everyone on your list a gift that they'll actually use.
Lucky for you, we've put in hours of research to find products that just might make you go viral as the best gift giver. And by research, we mean forgoing precious hours of sleep because we can't stop scrolling!
From Revolution Cooking's smart toasters and sunset lamps to Gen Z-approved fashion and beauty must-haves, you're gonna want to keep them for yourself. If you do, we promise we won't tell!
Without further ado, scroll below to win at gift-giving! No complicated dance moves required.
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler
With 6 sizes and over 20 colorways to choose from, you're bound to find a version of the tumbler that speaks to your personal style. We suggest buying the straw and flip lid combo so you can enjoy both your coffee and cold drinks with ease!
Revolution InstaGLO® R270 Toaster
Thanks to 60+ digital settings on this toaster, you can kiss burnt toast goodbye and make your bagel, toaster pastry and more bread products to your liking! According to the description, "InstaGLO sears bread without drying it, locking in 30% more moisture than the leading premium toasters." That means no more burnt or mediocre pieces of toast! Not to mention, it's easy to clean thanks to a removable crumb tray and "time to clean" reminders.
We suggest buying the warming rack and panini press attachment, too, to get the most out of your toaster!
The Unofficial Tiktok Cookbook by Valentina Mussi
Does your mealtime revolve around trying out new TikTok recipes? TikTok creator Valentina Mussi, who has over 1 million followers on the video-sharing app, will help you impress your friends with 75 viral recipes like whipped coffee and pancake cereal. Who knows, maybe you'll go viral!
TikTok Made Me Do It - Limited Edition Kit
This is a gift you'll want to keep for yourself! We were influenced by Tinx to try InnBeauty Project's Electrify Eye Masks and we are happy to report they are 100% worth the hype! Not to mention their Glaze Lip Oil is *chef's kiss*. In this adorable set, you'll get a four-pack of the brand's bestselling eye masks and two lip oils in shades "Candy Apple" and "New Candy Cane," plus a cute pink puffer cosmetics case!
Dash Mini Waffle Maker for Individual Waffles
Sometimes one waffle does the trick! This mini waffle maker not only will save you time and storage, but it will help you whip up a delicious morning treat.
Brushean Makeup Brushes UV Sanitizer
Get the beauty guru on your list this unique gadget that not only stores your makeup brushes but kills up to 99.9% of all viruses and bacteria with UV-C light and Ozone technology.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax
Achieve the popular feathered brow style with the help of this viral styling wax that works to lift, tame and sculpt brows to your liking!
Sunset Lamp Projector
This lamp will bring good vibes to any space! It projects beautiful sunset-inspired hues onto your walls and will make you feel at ease regardless of the time of day. This projector comes with 16 color combinations, a remote control, plus flash, strobe, fade and smooth effects.
EQUICK Soft Cushion Slippers for Women and Men
Everyone needs a pair of these Yeezy-inspired slides, a.k.a "Cloud Slides," in their life! They're perfect for pool days, market runs or to take the dog outside in the middle of the night.
Dreamfarm Spina
Thanks to this easy-to-use salad spinner you can drain pasta, rinse veggies and dry produce in half the time and without the mess!
SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
Want your booty to look like a ripe peach without a BBL? Look no further than these leggings made of a lightweight, textured stretch fabric to cover any sign of cellulite while naturally lifting your bottom. Plus, there's tons of colors to choose from!
AGIZIO Gardening Thumb Knife
Do you or your loved one have a green thumb? Gift them these orange gardening thumb knives that allow you to safely pick vegetables or prune branches.
FlexiSpot Home Workstation Stationary Exercise Bike
Tone those legs while tackling your inbox! Not only does this genius workstation bike have eight resistance levels to help you get the most out of your 9-5, but it can convert to a standing desk, and it's quiet. Nobody on your Zoom meeting will be able to tell that you're exercising!
MyKirei by KAO Foaming Hand Soap with Japanese Yuzu Flower
You'll never forget to wash your hands with this viral foaming hand soap! It dispenses a perfect amount of soap in the shape of a flower while providing a memorable citrus scent!
Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara
Infused with bamboo extract to promote fuller, thicker lashes, a few swipes of this mascara will help you bring the drama to any makeup look without the need for extensions.
Bushbalm Bermuda Oil Dark Spot Treatment
Thanks to a combination of coconut, lemon and rare copaiba oil, this magical treatment works to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation and dark spots as well as ingrown hairs and blemishes on areas like the underarms, knees and bikini lines.
Plush Underarm Bag
Faux fur accessories have taken over our FYP, and we're here for it! This adorable bag will make the perfect gift for the Gen Z'ers on your list.
Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
This TikTok-approved eye treatment is an absolute must! Get one for yourself, your mom, you grandma, your uncle and everyone on your list whose eyes reveal how tired they are. Without wasting much time, this eye product instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth skin around the eyes while temporarily reducing the look for crow's feet, fine lines and under-eye puffiness.
Tennis Trainer Rebound Ball
Brush up on your tennis skills— no partner needed! This genius ball rebounder utilizes a traction line to help you train for success and master your stroke game.
OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
Featuring a non-slip grip, this stainless steel avocado pitter removes pit with one quick twist and lifts fruit from skin in seven perfect pieces. It's sure to be well received by the avocado toast lovers on your list!
Ready for more TikTok-approved must-haves? Check out the Caudalie face mask that went viral on the video sharing app and keeps selling out!