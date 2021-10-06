Detox Your Pores in 5 Minutes With This Tiktok-Approved Face Mask Before It Sells Out.... Again

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Another day, another must-have beauty product that TikTok influenced us to buy. The latest? The Caudalie Instant Detox Mask has taken over TikTok, yet again. It's even sold out on Amazon. Kourtney Kardashian included it in her list of nighttime skin essentials. Makeup artist and TikTok sensation Mikayla Nogueira said, "I pulled all of this stuff out of my pores before. This mask has over a 100 million views on TikTok, so I've been trying it out and oh my god."
100 million views? It also has 97.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Yeah, that's an immediate "add to cart." Another TikTok user said, "My face feels amazing. I think it's pretty worth it. Go try it out if you can." Another shared, "Check out all these pores. It tightens your pores in ten minutes and it absorbs any excess oil." Just check out the videos for a grossly satisfying look at this deep-cleaning face mask in action.
Caudalie Instant Detox Mask
Just apply a thin layer of the Instant Detox Mask to your clean skin twice a week. Leave it on for just 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing. Look in the mirror to see all of the gunk come out of your pores. Trust us, you'll be amazed.
If you need a little more convincing to check out this face mask, just read these reviews from Sephora shoppers.
One wrote, "I bought this product a couple days ago because i saw it on tiktok and wanted to try it out. When i first applied the product it was nice and smooth, with a slight scent but not extreme fragrance. I love how this product brings up all the oil and junk in your pores up to the surface. It was so easy and nice to wash off. after my skin felt smooth and hydrated. I was literally glowing... I had no sensitivity whatsoever, which i literally love!"
Another shopper shared, "I just purchased this and used it for the first time. I'm writing this review immediately after first use because it actually helped me to extract a milia spot I had under my eye for many months that was very stubborn."
A fan raved, "This mask is literally perfect! It clears out my pores leaving me skin baby soft and clear!"
"My acne decreased overnight whenever I use this mask! My skin also feels very soft and it's definitely brighter as well," a Sephora shopper shared.
Another person declared, "This is honestly the best face mask. It will leave your skin feeling extremely clean."
"This is the best mask I have ever used. I have combo skin, huge pores in my T zone and my cheeks usually are clear. The past year with stress I started to get break outs on my cheeks, super bad scarring from the acne. I used this one time and I noticed right away how much clearer my cheeks were!!! My pores were smaller, that of course will come with time it isn't a permanent fix for large pores. But it has made such a difference in my skin! If you are on the fence with trying this, do it! It's always sold out for a reason! And it smells so good! 10/10," a Sephora shopper raved.
