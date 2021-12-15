Watch Todd Chrisley Get "Suckered" By Nanny Faye Into Hosting A Very Chrisley Christmas

Watch : Todd Chrisley Describes Coronavirus Experience

Does mother really Know Best?

An exclusive sneak peek at Chrisley Knows Best holiday special A Very Chrisley Christmas, airing today, Wednesday, Dec. 15 on NBC, shows Todd Chrisley questioning his mom Nanny Faye's taste in festive decor.

"Mama, I am trying to figure out why you are still using this ratty tree," Todd asks while holding up a scraggly faux Christmas tree.

Nanny Faye responds, "Well it's got all the memories of decorating," as Todd quips that in addition to memories, the tree carries dust and is worn out.

"Well all good memories have a little dust on them," Nanny Faye reminds him.

With that, the Chrisley family flip through some old photo albums to reminiscence over how much Chase, 25, Savannah, 24 and Grayson, 15 have grown up.

In short, Christmas is a very special time of year for the Nashville-based family.