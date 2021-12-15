Watch Todd Chrisley Get "Suckered" By Nanny Faye Into Hosting A Very Chrisley Christmas

Does mother really Know Best?
An exclusive sneak peek at Chrisley Knows Best holiday special A Very Chrisley Christmas, airing today, Wednesday, Dec. 15 on NBC, shows Todd Chrisley questioning his mom Nanny Faye's taste in festive decor.
"Mama, I am trying to figure out why you are still using this ratty tree," Todd asks while holding up a scraggly faux Christmas tree.
Nanny Faye responds, "Well it's got all the memories of decorating," as Todd quips that in addition to memories, the tree carries dust and is worn out.
"Well all good memories have a little dust on them," Nanny Faye reminds him.
With that, the Chrisley family flip through some old photo albums to reminiscence over how much Chase, 25, Savannah, 24 and Grayson, 15 have grown up.
In short, Christmas is a very special time of year for the Nashville-based family.
"You know that I have a very specific vision for my trees at my house. It's very elegant. It's all in cool tones," Todd explains of his decorating style. "Every single year I pull out the stops to make sure that my family has the perfect Christmas."
Julie Chrisley agrees: "Trust me, it's not easy pulling off a Todd Chrisley-approved Christmas."
But what will happen this year, as Nanny Faye asks to host the holiday for the first time in years?
"I miss hosting Christmas," Nanny Faye starts. "Since I've left South Carolina, you've hosted Christmas every year. Todd, I want to host Christmas this year. I can't think of anything better than to have my grandbabies spend the night with me on Christmas Eve and get to see them smile and come down those stairs on Christmas morning."
Todd warns, "Mama, I don't know if you actually remember the work that goes into doing all this."
But Nanny Faye is determined: "Todd, I'm going all out."
During a confessional, Todd wonders just how he got "suckered" into letting Nanny Faye host his favorite holiday.
Julie jokes, "Well look on the bright side: You get to give your voice a rest and my ears, for that matter."
The Chrisleys previously told E! News that letting Nanny Faye host was part of the true meaning of Christmas.
"Julie just said to me, 'It's not about that. It's about letting her feel like she gave a wonderful holiday, so let's just let her do it,'" Todd reflected. "It's not about how the tree will look, it's not about all of that. It's not about how the tree looks, it's about the people who surround it."
Watch the sweet clip above!
A Very Chrisley Christmas airs Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC. New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best air Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on USA Network.
(E!, NBC and USA Network are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)