Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son James Wilkie Broderick, All Grown Up

And just like that...Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is all grown up!

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the longtime couple were joined by their 19-year-old son, James Wilkie Broderick, at the premiere of And Just Like That… in New York City.

For the family affair, SJP wore a grey Oscar de La Renta frock with a pink tulle skirt that would undoubtedly get Carrie Bradshaw's seal of approval. The 56-year-old actress accessorized her look with a matching cape, Fred Leighton jewelry and pink satin heels.

As for the men in her life? Matthew, 59, and James both looked dapper in black suits complete with coordinating ties and pocket squares.

This is James' first major red carpet appearance in four years. In 2017, the then-14-year-old joined his parents and his younger sisters, twins Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, at the Broadway opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to see the musical.