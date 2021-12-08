Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Chainmail Dress at 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye "Ye" West at 2021 PCAs

We see you, Khloe Kardashian.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left little to the imagination on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, turning heads in a silver chainmail mini dress as she cheered on sister Kim Kardashian, who took home the Fashion Icon Award at the star-studded ceremony.

Khloe kept her hair simple by wearing her blonde tresses down and stuck with minimal accessories—hello, transparent heels!—to let her see-through frock shine.

Holding court in the crowd, the Good American designer was seated next to mom Kris Jenner and family friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. An eyewitness told E! News that before Ellen received the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2021, Khloe greeted each of the ladies with "air kisses on the cheek" after making her way to their booth.

Later on in the show, Khloe joined Kim and Kris onstage to accept trophy for Reality Show of 2021, showing off her entire sultry look in all its glory.