People's Choice Awards

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
People's Choice AwardsBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Chainmail Dress at 2021 People's Choice Awards

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 08, 2021 3:41 AMTags
Red CarpetKim KardashianAwardsKris JennerPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianNBCU
TONIGHT 9 PM
Watch: Kim Kardashian Thanks Kanye "Ye" West at 2021 PCAs

We see you, Khloe Kardashian.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left little to the imagination on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, turning heads in a silver chainmail mini dress as she cheered on sister Kim Kardashian, who took home the Fashion Icon Award at the star-studded ceremony. 

Khloe kept her hair simple by wearing her blonde tresses down and stuck with minimal accessories—hello, transparent heels!—to let her see-through frock shine. 

Holding court in the crowd, the Good American designer was seated next to mom Kris Jenner and family friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi. An eyewitness told E! News that before Ellen received the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2021, Khloe greeted each of the ladies with "air kisses on the cheek" after making her way to their booth.

Later on in the show, Khloe joined Kim and Kris onstage to accept trophy for Reality Show of 2021, showing off her entire sultry look in all its glory. 

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Winners

"Thank you guys so much. This is a bittersweet moment for us because you guys have voted for us on our last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Kim said during the family's acceptance speech. "It's been an incredible 14-year ride and all of the memories we had can never be replaced."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

"We started with the idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long," she continued.

Khloe added, "We to thank everyone who has supported us old and new. We see you, we read the comments, we see the social posts and it's awesome. A big shout out to all of our fan accounts, you all never miss a beat."

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

2

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

See more fashion from the 2021 PCAs below!

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Berry
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
JoJo Siwa

In Jenny Packham.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrishell Stause

In Genny.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ginnifer Goodwin

In Huishan Zhang.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Carolina Herrera.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Charli D'Amelio
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tayshia Adams

In Solace London and Bea Bongiasca jewelry.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Becky G

In Roberto Cavalli.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling

In Pamella Roland.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland

In Vera Wang.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson
Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP
Addison Rae

In vintage Betsey Johnson and vintage Christian Dior.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lil Rel Howery
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney

In Saint Laurent.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christine Quinn
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Candice Patton
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Maggie Q
by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,
Sarah Shahi
The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air tonight, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Son Dies From Brain Tumor

2

People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads in Chainmail Dress at 2021 PCAs

4

The Most Chilling Part of the Turpin Siblings' Hellish Experience

5

Alyssa Scott Shares Video of Her & Nick Cannon's Late 5-Month-Old Son