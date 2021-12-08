Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Is a Brunette Bombshell at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Well, we're totally sold on Chrishell Stause's stunning outfit—and gorgeous new 'do.

The Selling Sunset star wowed at the 2021 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Now who says blondes really have more fun? The reality realtor rocked a plunging red crepe gown by Italian designer GENNY while debuting a head-turning brunette hairstyle, a reminiscent of her scene-stealing look last year where Chrishell debuted another jaw-dropping haircut at the 2020 PCAs.

This time, Chrishell walked the carpet solo—sans new boyfriend (and boss!) Jason Oppenheim. Yet Chrishell and Jason's romance has been heating up non-stop since going public earlier this year. The couple—who went Instagram official in July—can't keep their hands off each other with steamy getaways and red carpet appearances.