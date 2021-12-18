Olivia Munn Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With John Mulaney

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Step Out After Pregnancy Announcement

This will create a buzz in many newsrooms: Olivia Munn is a mom!

The actress and John Mulaney have welcomed their first child together, a source confirms to E! News. According to People and TMZ, Munn gave birth to a baby boy on Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving.

This exciting news comes more than two months after Mulaney confirmed Munn's pregnancy during an interview with pal Seth Meyers. "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," he said on Late Night in September. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

Mulaney, 39, and Munn, 41, first sparked romance rumors in May, following his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler. "They recently started dating," a source told E! News at the time. "It's new and not at all rushed." Their budding relationship also came a few months after Mulaney completed a 60-day stay in rehab for struggles relating to addiction.