Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Makes Major Red Carpet Return in Golden Look

Jennifer Lawrence is back on the red carpet.

After taking some time away from the Hollywood scene, the Oscar winner made a major return to the spotlight for the premiere of her new movie, Don't Look Up. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, turned heads in a golden Christian Dior gown at the star-studded New York City event on Sunday, Dec. 5, where she posed for photos with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

Though Lawrence, 31, has made a few rare public appearances in recent years, Sunday's event marked her first major premiere since Dark Phoenix in June 2019.

As for her decision to take a break from the public eye, Lawrence recently told Vanity Fair, "I think that I was people-pleasing for the majority of my life. Working made me feel like nobody could be mad at me: 'Okay, I said yes, we're doing it. Nobody's mad.' And then I felt like I reached a point where people were not pleased just by my existence."