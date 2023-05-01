Olivia Wilde Has Unexpected Twinning Moment With Margaret Zhang at the Met Gala 2023

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Look Back at Rihanna's Best Fashions!

Seeing double!

The 2023 Met Gala is off to a fabulous start, with celebrities turning heads in one-of-a-kind looks at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, Olivia Wilde had an unexpected twinning moment with Vogue China's editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang. For the May 1 fashion affair, the two style stars wore nearly identical Chloé gowns in honor of this year's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Both looks, which included deep side cutouts and high neck collars, featured the famous gold-embossed violin that the late Karl Lagerfeld created in 1983 for the luxury brand. It was later re-issued in 2013 in limited quantities.

The differences between Olivia's and Margaret's dresses lay in the details. The Don't Worry Darling director opted for a white version of the vintage creation and added matching gold cuffs (just like the original) for extra oomph, while Margaret chose a black, floor-length caped gown, which made her vibrant blue hair pop. (See all of the arrivals here for additional proof.)