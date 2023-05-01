Olivia Wilde Has Unexpected Twinning Moment With Margaret Zhang at the Met Gala 2023

Prepare to do a double take as Olivia Wilde matched with Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang at the 2023 Met Gala. The two wore designs inspired by the late Karl Lagergeld.

By Alyssa Morin May 01, 2023 11:20 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsMet GalaOlivia WildeCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Met Gala 2023: Look Back at Rihanna's Best Fashions!

Seeing double!

The 2023 Met Gala is off to a fabulous start, with celebrities turning heads in one-of-a-kind looks at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, Olivia Wilde had an unexpected twinning moment with Vogue China's editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang. For the May 1 fashion affair, the two style stars wore nearly identical Chloé gowns in honor of this year's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Both looks, which included deep side cutouts and high neck collars, featured the famous gold-embossed violin that the late Karl Lagerfeld created in 1983 for the luxury brand. It was later re-issued in 2013 in limited quantities.

The differences between Olivia's and Margaret's dresses lay in the details. The Don't Worry Darling director opted for a white version of the vintage creation and added matching gold cuffs (just like the original) for extra oomph, while Margaret chose a black, floor-length caped gown, which made her vibrant blue hair pop. (See all of the arrivals here for additional proof.)

photos
Kim Kardashian's Most Challenging Met Gala Looks

Despite the matching moment, the two most certainly made their dresses their own. And of course, Olivia and Margaret weren't the only ones to wow on the red carpet.

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

Pregnant Karlie Kloss Debuts Baby Bump on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Keep scrolling to see the latest and greatest looks from Dua LipaNicole Kidman and more.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

In Miu Miu

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily Collins

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

In Fendi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ashley Park

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kaitlyn Dever

John Shearer/WireImage

Kim Petras

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Karlie Kloss

In Loewe

John Shearer/WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan

In Sergio Hudson

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rami Malek

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Keoghan

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Marion Cotillard

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In Sergio Hudson

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

Pregnant Karlie Kloss Debuts Baby Bump on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

4

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

5

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala