Olivia Wilde Has Unexpected Twinning Moment With Margaret Zhang at the Met Gala 2023

Seeing double!
The 2023 Met Gala is off to a fabulous start, with celebrities turning heads in one-of-a-kind looks at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, Olivia Wilde had an unexpected twinning moment with Vogue China's editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang. For the May 1 fashion affair, the two style stars wore nearly identical Chloé gowns in honor of this year's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
Both looks, which included deep side cutouts and high neck collars, featured the famous gold-embossed violin that the late Karl Lagerfeld created in 1983 for the luxury brand. It was later re-issued in 2013 in limited quantities.
The differences between Olivia's and Margaret's dresses lay in the details. The Don't Worry Darling director opted for a white version of the vintage creation and added matching gold cuffs (just like the original) for extra oomph, while Margaret chose a black, floor-length caped gown, which made her vibrant blue hair pop. (See all of the arrivals here for additional proof.)
Despite the matching moment, the two most certainly made their dresses their own. And of course, Olivia and Margaret weren't the only ones to wow on the red carpet.
Keep scrolling to see the latest and greatest looks from Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and more.