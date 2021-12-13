The E! Cover Story: Why This Isn't Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast

Remember that "What the…?" feeling you had the first time you saw the ending of This Is Us' premiere episode? Yeah, the cast was right there with you.

In fact, Sterling K. Brown recalls telling his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, his American Crime Story costar Sarah Paulson and anyone else who would listen about "the best network television pilot" he had ever read. "Like, on the page," he exclusively told E! News of Dan Fogelman's creation, "there were times in which I laughed out loud, I cried and literally I was just gob-smacked with my chin hanging over the script. It was crazy."

His onscreen wife Susan Kelechi Watson felt the exact same way. "I was reading and out loud was like, 'Ohhhh!' You know what I mean?" she shared of getting to the pilot's no-they-are-not-all-living-in-present-day twist. "I just did not see that at all. It blew me away."

Hard same. In the five years since some 10 million viewers were captivated by that impressive debut, Tuesday nights have become our time to laugh, pick our chins up off the floor and, okay, fine, cry so hard our neighbors had to check to make sure we were all right.