See RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley's Bombshell Look at First Red Carpet Since Robbery at 2021 PCAs

Dorit Kemsley is proving that nothing can bring her down. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made her first major red carpet appearance at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7 since being held at gunpoint during a home invasion earlier this year.

Dorit went all out for the event and looked stunning in a sexy cutout dress. The black number featured a sheer slit and showed off her curves on the red carpet. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is nominated for The Reality Show of 2021 at the People's Choice Awards tonight. It is up against 90 Day FiancéBachelor In ParadiseBelow DeckJersey Shore: Family VacationKeeping Up with the KardashiansLove & Hip Hop: Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The PCAs ceremony is likely one highlight during a seemingly difficult time for the reality star. Dorit and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley were victims of an armed robbery on Oct. 27, while their two childrenJagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5—were in the house. PK was on a business trip at the time of the invasion. 

"There was someone else who said, 'Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,' and all I could think of, 'I have to save those babies,'" Dorit opened up in an Extra interview on Nov. 9. "I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life." 

Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP

The Beverly Beach designer added, "I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked, and if I didn't, the situation could have gone a lot worse. I fought for mine and my kids' lives, and I got lucky."

At the time of the incident, an LAPD spokesperson told E! News the robbery took place on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and reported that three male suspects took items from the home. Another source also told NBC News that one or more of the men threatened to kill the victim and demanded that she lead them to valuables. The men reportedly made off with roughly $1 million worth of property. E! News has yet to verify the report.

The RHOBH cast has been emotionally supporting Dorit, with co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff calling the ordeal "horrifying" for the Kemsley family. 

(E!, NBC News and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air tonight, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC right after E!'s PCAs red carpet show at 7 p.m.
