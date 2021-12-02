Late Model Christy Giles’ Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Dead at 26

Watch : Model Christy Giles Dead at 24

About two weeks after the death of model Christy Giles, her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola also passed away.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, a spokesperson for the LA County Coroner's Office told E! News that they have confirmed Hilda's death. She died on Nov. 24 at age 26, according to the LA County Coroner's online database.

Her manner and cause of death have been deferred pending additional investigation, with the spokesperson saying the examination is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Her passing comes about a week after her father, Luis Cabrales Rivera, 49, told The Sun that she was declared brain dead. "My girl was diagnosed brain dead yesterday [Nov. 26]," he said. "We were already expecting it to be bad news and we're trying to take it with a lot of strength."

He added, "I asked God to return Hilda to me in 100% good health but if she was going to be left impaired it is better for her to leave and go by His side."