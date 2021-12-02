The White Lotus' Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged to Andrew Form: See Her Diamond Ring

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Looks like Alexandra Daddario will soon be headed on her own honeymoon—just not at the White Lotus.

The 35-year-old actress is engaged to 52-year-old producer Andrew Form, her rep confirms to E! News. Daddario was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger while running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 1, as seen in E! News' exclusive photos below.

The two appeared to make their relationship Instagram official this past spring. In one PDA-packed post from May, Daddario could be seen kissing Form and writing, "I love you...'and even that is an understatement.'"

They then made their red carpet debut as a couple in July when they attended The White Lotus premiere in Pacific Palisades, Calif. In the HBO Max hit, Daddario played Rachel, a journalist who recently wed Jake Lacy's character Shane and began to reevaluate her life during their honeymoon at a Hawaiian resort.

While they tend to keep their personal lives out of the public eye, Daddario and Form have given fans a few glimpses into their romance by sharing snapshots on social media, capturing everything from their travels to their everyday life at home.