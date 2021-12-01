Casting Call

Have What It Takes to Host E! The Rundown? Submit Your Video
Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

Adam Levine has added a bold new tattoo to his large collection of body ink. See the star's new face art below.

Is tat you, Adam Levine?

It most certainly is! The star, who is no stranger to body ink, rocked what appears to be a new face tattoo on social media. The Maroon 5 star's new face art was unmissable in a photo his wife, Behati Prinsloo, posted on her Instagram Story as the pair were in a car headed to an event in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30. 

Based on the picture, the new ink is a long-stem rose next to his left eye. In October, he revealed that he'd gotten the image of a butterfly landing on a spiderweb tattooed at the center of his neck. 

"Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…," the performer captioned an Instagram post, "and his name was @nathan_kostechko."

As for the newest addition to his collection, Levine is not the only star to try out face ink. Amanda Bynes unforgettably got a heart tattoo on her cheek, though according to a source, it's being removed. 

photos
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

Cindy Crawford's son Presley Gerber also tried out a face tattoo with the word "misunderstood" inked under his eye. However, as of August, he appeared to have had it removed also. 

It's too soon to tell whether Adam will keep the ink or decide that it was a beautiful mistake. For more stars who have tatted their face, just keep scrolling!

Instagram
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 rocker will forever be kissed from a rose thanks to his new face tattoo. 

Instagram
Amber Rose

The model recently revealed she got a tattoo on her forehead for her children Sebastian and Slash. The tattoo reads "Bash Slash." 

Instagram
Justin Bieber

The Biebs debuted his new ink last year, and its a tiny tattoo that reads "grace" in cursive above his eyebrow. 

Instagram
Amanda Bynes

The former child star posted a pic of herself with a giant heart etched on her cheek. 

Instagram
Presley Gerber

Supermodel Cindy Crawford's son wanted the world to know he is "misunderstood," so he got it tattooed on his face. 

Instagram
Halsey

The musician opted for some slightly more subtle ink on the side of her face. She got a Q with a diamond below it and joked that it will "hopefully" be her only face tattoo. 

Instagram
Chris Brown

The musician showcased his love of Air Jordan shoes by getting a Nike's Air Jordan 3 Sneaker tattooed on the side of his face. 

Instagram
Lil Xan

Safe to say Lil Xan is a big fan of a face tattoo, considering he has multiple. Including one he got after his friend Mac Miller passed away. It reads "Memento Mori." Which means, "remember that you will die." 

Instagram
Kat Von D

The tattoo artist is rocking beautiful shooting stars across the side of her face. 

Instagram
Lil Pump

Lil Pump loves a lil tattoo! The rapper has multiple pieces across his face, including an alien on his forehead and the number 17. 

Prince Williams/ Wireimage
Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is also a big fan of a face tattoo. The rap stars face is nearly covered in ink. With everything from the word "faith" and the phrase "by any means" at the top of his head. 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Post Malone

Post Malone made headlines when he got the now infamous "always tired" tattoo underneath his eyes. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin
Kehlani

Kehlani is twinning with Halsey! She also has the Q but with a heart underneath. The singer has a paper airplane tattoo underneath her eye, as well as the words "Espíritu Libre" which is Spanish for "Free Spirit."

Instagram / Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter

The "Aaron's Party" singer almost broke the internet when he debuted his Medusa tattoo, which he revealed was in honor of his mother Jane. 

Photo by Frank Mullen/Getty Images
Lil Wayne

The rapper might be the father of all face tattoos. He's been rocking ink on his face since the early days, and seems to show no signs of slowing down. The tattoos include "Fear God" on each of his eyelids, one above his right eyebrow that says, "I am music," and one inside his mouth of a smiley face. 

