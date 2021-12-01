Adam Levine Debuts Must-See Rose Face Tattoo

Watch : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

Is tat you, Adam Levine?

It most certainly is! The star, who is no stranger to body ink, rocked what appears to be a new face tattoo on social media. The Maroon 5 star's new face art was unmissable in a photo his wife, Behati Prinsloo, posted on her Instagram Story as the pair were in a car headed to an event in Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Based on the picture, the new ink is a long-stem rose next to his left eye. In October, he revealed that he'd gotten the image of a butterfly landing on a spiderweb tattooed at the center of his neck.

"Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…," the performer captioned an Instagram post, "and his name was @nathan_kostechko."

As for the newest addition to his collection, Levine is not the only star to try out face ink. Amanda Bynes unforgettably got a heart tattoo on her cheek, though according to a source, it's being removed.