Jimmy Hayes’ Widow Kristen Shares the “Hardest Part” of Moving Forward After His Death

Almost three months after the passing of former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, his widow Kristen Hayes is opening up about having to adjust to life after the tragedy.



During a Q&A session with her social media followers on Nov. 30, Kristen responded to a message shared to her Instagram Stories that read, "I really hope you're doing okay. Grief is a crazy ride," to which Kristen wrote, "It's beyond awful. Doing the best I can. Working out helps me a lot. And wine. And family + friends. In no particular order."

During their marriage, Kristen and Jimmy welcomed two sons, Beau, 2, and 6-month-old Mac, and his passing came just days after celebrating his eldest son's birthday. Kristen later responded to another message from an Instagram follower who asked her about the "hardest part" of life after losing her husband.

"It's [lonely]," Kristen responded. "Not being able to talk to him is the hardest part for me. just want to see his face as both Beau and Mac grow. Every time they do something new or funny, I'm like, Jimmy would be loving this. Kills me."