Dwayne Johnson Sweetly Dedicates His 2021 PCA to Emily Blunt

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't just the People's Champion—he's also the Comedy Movie Star of 2021!
The actor took home the trophy for his performance in Jungle Cruise at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, and upon taking the stage, he ended up dedicating the honor to his Jungle Cruise co-star and fellow nominee Emily Blunt.
"I will say that when it comes to comedy, maybe I'm decently funny," Johnson began. "I can tell a decent dirty joke, especially when I have too much tequila. But I will say that with comedy, it always takes a great partner. This one goes out to this woman who is one of the greatest actors of our generation, of our time."
The A-list star continued, describing Blunt as both brilliant and funny. "And she's almost as filthy as me when she drinks tequila," he added with a laugh. "Emily Blunt, this is for you."
After prevailing over Blunt and their fellow nominees Eddie Murphy (Coming 2 America), Leslie Jones (Coming 2 America), Melissa McCarthy (Thunder Force), Octavia Spencer (Thunder Force), Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy) and Salma Hayek (Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard), Johnson made sure to thank his fans and everyone who saw or supported Jungle Cruise.
"We wanted to make a movie that honored the ride around the world, and the most important thing was to entertain you guys around the world," he told the audience.
All in all, this year's PCAs are a big deal for Johnson. In addition to receiving the comedy honor, he was also named the Male Movie Star of 2021.
Later, he'll receive the honorary People's Champion award for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors and unwavering commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.
The 2021 People's Choice Awards are airing on E! and NBC. Tune in to the Kenan Thompson-hosted broadcast to see Johnson and more of your favorite stars as the evening continues!
You can also keep up this year's winners here.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)