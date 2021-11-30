Cyber MondayBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Demi Moore’s Latest Red Carpet Look at the 2021 Fashion Awards

Demi Moore is back on the red carpet! The actress posed at The Fashion Awards 2021 in a silvery gown while honoring designer Kim Jones, after walking the runway earlier this year.

Demi Moore is giving the most at The Fashion Awards this year.

The Empire actress, 59, showed off her latest look at the annual event in London, England, on Monday, Nov. 29. Arriving to the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder ombre gown with long black gloves, Demi was seen smiling on the carpet. At one point, she served a fierce pout and smize to rival the pose of any model. (She herself recently walked the runway at a Fendi fashion show in January.)

Demi later took the stage with Tom Daley to present Kim Jones with the Leader of Change Creativity award for his work with Dior Men and Fendi.

"Thank you @britishfashioncouncil for the Leader of change award and designer of the year award for @dior and @fendi love to everyone who works with me at @lvmh," Kim later wrote on Instagram.

It's clear Demi is a big fan. After strutting down the Fendi runway, she explained how "magical" of a moment it was for her.

photos
Demi Moore's Best Looks

"It didn't hit me until afterwards that it really was like a teenage fantasy fulfilled," she recalled in February. "I took a moment where I thought, ‘Oh my God! I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.' For me, I literally felt like a little kid."

Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This week's Fashion Awards also drew stars ranging from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Tom Felton and Stella Maxwell. See all the red carpet arrivals below.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Tom Felton
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Thomas Doherty
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Tan France
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Stella Maxwell
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Paul Mescal
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Maria Sharapova
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Lucy Boynton
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Kristin Scott Thomas
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Kehlani
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Georgia May Jagger
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jenna Coleman
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Lila Moss
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Gillian Anderson
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Gabrielle Union
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Rafferty Law
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Iris Law
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Evan Mock
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Kate Beckinsale
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Elsa Hosk
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Eiza Gonzalez
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Kris Jenner
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Demi Moore
Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
Charlie XCX
Neil Mockford/FilmMagic
Hailee Steinfeld
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Lily Allen
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Winnie Harlow
photos
View More Photos From The Fashion Awards 2021: See Every Star

