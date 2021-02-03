Demi Moore Looks Back on Her “Magical” Fendi Runway Appearance at Fashion Week

This Fashion Week is one Demi Moore won't soon forget.
Last week, the G.I. Jane star turned heads for all the right reasons when she made a surprise runway appearance at Fendi's spring—summer 2021 fashion show. Not only did Demi open up the show, but she also was able to participate in creative director Kim Jones' first couture collection for the brand.
In a new interview with Naomi Campbell, the 58-year-old actress raved about her experience on and off the stage.
"First of all, truly, it didn't hit me until afterwards that it really was like a teenage fantasy fulfilled," Demi explained on the YouTube series No Filter With Naomi. "I took a moment where I thought, ‘Oh my God! I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.' For me, I literally felt like a little kid."
"It was very powerful," she continued before giving praise to Naomi for closing the show. "It was a special show."
During her runway appearance, Demi wore an off-the-shoulder silk suit with a peplum neckline. She pulled her signature long dark hair back as big, bold earrings took the spotlight.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this fashion show didn't include any fans. At the same time, Demi argued that it made the show even more memorable.
"It felt special to me because it felt less like it was entirely about the clothes, but it was more about the full story," she explained. "It felt very magical and moving. It was extremely memorable and I think it will go down as a lasting show."
Demi wasn't the only A-list star able to participate in the headline-making show. Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne also showcased looks from the collection that were inspired by what women are wearing today.
As Kim explained to Vogue, "I have friends that just buy couture clothes, and they don't buy big ball gowns. They buy real clothes, things that fit their bodies."