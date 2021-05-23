Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Completely Sheer Look Alongside Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Why Nick Jonas Is the Best Billboard Music Awards Host Ever!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are almost too cute together at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The couple, who married in 2018 after a whirlwind romance, appeared on the red carpet of the awards show looking very much in love. Priyanka, who wore a tan sequined bodysuit with a long skirt, cuddled up to her hubby Nick, who looked like pure money in an green ensemble with black shoes.

It's a big night for Nick, who is hosting the event live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In April, he took to Instagram to give himself an early, not so official award.

"Truly an honor to have already received the first preemptive 2021 #BBMAs award," he wrote in the caption of his video, which showed him holding a BBMA trophy. "Best host ever?! Wow!"

Ahead of his hosting gig, Nick spoke to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester about his favorite performance at the awards show, which this year features nominees like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, DaBaby and Billie Eilish.