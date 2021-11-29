Scott Evans Breaks Down the Game Show Made for Shopaholics

Watch : "Shark Tank" Greatest of All Time Special

Shopaholics, you need to be watching America's Big Deal.

The first-of-its-kind game show allows entrepreneurs from across the U.S. to pitch and sell their products live on-air to those at home. We know what you're thinking: "Isn't that similar to Shark Tank?"

Not exactly. Take it from Access Hollywood anchor Scott Evans, who's hosting the USA Network series.

"The difference between Shark Tank and this show is we're not buying for ownership in your company, we're just wanting to take your company to the next level," he said during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 29. "So you sell to America in real time."

All viewers have to do to make a purchase is scan an on-screen code. Then, the person with the most sales wins the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the show's retail giants.

"It takes you to this store [and] you can buy everything," Scott added. "It's on its way to you before the episode is even over."