Take a Look at the First Full Cast Photo From NBC's Annie Live!

E! News can exclusively reveal the first official cast photo from NBC's Annie Live! featuring Celina Smith, Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Tituss Burgess and Nicole Scherzinger.

The sun'll come out tomorrow, but today, E! News is bringing you an exclusive look at the first full cast photo from NBC's Annie Live!.

Front and center in the below snapshot is 12-year-old triple threat Celina Smith, who plays the titular role of Annie, starring opposite Taraji P. Henson as the mean old Miss Hannigan.

Joining Celina and Taraji are Harry Connick Jr. as Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Warbucks' secretary Grace Farrell and Tituss Burgess as Hannigan's brother, Rooster.

The exciting reveal comes just a little over a week before the premiere of Annie Live! on Dec. 2.

Smith, who landed the part of Annie after a nationwide search for young talent, previously gave E! News the inside scoop on what to expect from the live holiday musical special.

"It's 2021, and everything that happened last year...it was crazy. So, I feel like all the emotions that were going on, I can kind of apply that, just because of the message of Annie," Smith said during Daily Pop on Oct. 6. "You know, it brings hope and just a sense of happiness." 

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas 2021 Schedule Is Here

At the time, Smith also gushed on her Annie Live! co-stars, describing Henson as "literally hilarious." 

"Oh my gosh, I love her so much," Celina said of the Empire alum. 

Take a look at both Smith and Henson in Annie Live! by scrolling through the below gallery.

Annie Live! will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Paul Gilmore/NBC
Annie Live! Cast

From left to right: Taraji P. Henson, Tituss BurgessNicole ScherzingerCelina Smith and Harry Connick Jr.

Paul Gilmore/NBC
Celina Smith as Annie
Paul Gilmore/NBC
Harry Connick Jr. as Sir Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks
Paul Gilmore/NBC
Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan
Paul Gilmore/NBC
Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan
Paul Gilmore/NBC
Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell
Paul Gilmore/NBC
Daddy Warbucks & Miss Hannigan
Paul Gilmore/NBC
Annie

