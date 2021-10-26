See the First Photo of the Annie Live! Cast Together

Watch : Did Taraji P. Henson JUST Reveal She's Releasing an Album?!

You're never fully dressed without a smile—and the first look at the Annie Live! cast together will surely put a grin on your face!

NBC's live holiday musical event, premiering Dec. 2, stars Taraji B. Henson as orphanage villain Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as "Daddy" Warbucks and newcomer Celina Smith in the titular role of Annie. Nicole Scherzinger co-stars as Warbucks' secretary Grace, Jane Krakowski is Lily and Tituss Burgess plays Hannigan's brother Rooster.

And, E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at the Annie Live! poster, a modern interpretation of the classic Broadway artwork. Connick Jr. debuts his bald look, as Henson looks especially mischievous as Hannigan. Plus, Smith kicks up her heels as Annie's trusty dog Sandy has her back—literally!

Smith landed the part of Annie after a nationwide search for young talent. "I was bouncing off the walls, I kid you not," Smith gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 6, reflecting on when she learned she got the part. "Like, you could've sworn there was a kangaroo in the house or something. It was amazing and it was probably one of the best moments of my entire life."