No, Adele Wasn't Snubbed by the 2022 Grammys

Don't cry your heart out, Adele fans. There's a reason the singer didn't receive a single nod for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

When nominations were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, some people were shocked to find that neither the 33-year-old vocalist's latest album, 30, nor its lead single "Easy on Me" had landed on the list of nominees.

So, was Adele snubbed? Not quite.

As it turns out, neither Adele's single nor album made the edibility deadline—Sept. 30, 2021—to be nominated for the 2022 awards ceremony. In fact, the first round of voting to determine final nominees began on Oct. 22—almost a month before 30's big debut.

"Easy on Me" was released on Oct. 15, and the entirety of Adele's fourth studio album officially dropped on Nov. 19.

However, that doesn't mean the Recording Academy has turned a cold shoulder on Adele. The "Hello" artist—who already has 15 Grammys under her belt—can still be considered for the 2023 ceremony.