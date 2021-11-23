2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
Grammy Nominations 2022 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, Halsey and More

"Everyone will have their opinions and give their analysis," Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said while announcing the 2022 Grammy nominees. "Some people will be extremely happy, and some not so much."

By Elyse Dupre Nov 23, 2021 7:47 PMTags
The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards are finally here! 

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Board of Trustees Chair Tammy Hurt announced this year's nominees during a Nov. 23 livestream with help from several stars, including BTS, Billie EilishGayle King, Finneas, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., MåneskinTayla Parx, Nate Bargatze and Carly Pearce.

Jon Batiste received the most nominations with 11 nods followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., who each earned eight. Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo trailed closely behind with seven nominations each.

And while fans rejoiced about the many artists who they were surprised made the cut, there were others who were disappointed by their favorites getting left off the list. 

"Announcing nominations is a celebration of excellence, of hope, of possibility and anticipation. Announcing the nominations also usually kicks off an intense discussion about who was nominated and who wasn't," Mason said. "Everyone will have their opinions and give their analysis. Some people will be extremely happy and some not so much. Lots will be said and the reason is simple: Music matters, and the people who make it matter. Because being recognized by your peers with a Grammy Award is the ultimate honor."

Grammys 2021: Snubs and Surprises

Although Mason said he wished "every single artist or music creator who poured their heart and soul into music this year could be celebrated," he noted "we will highlight those in our 86 categories and then we'll celebrate together as a community."

The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2022 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the CBS Television Network. 

To see a few of the snubs and surprises among this year's nominees, scroll on.

Snub: BTS

With "Butter" spending more than two months at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this summer, many fans expected BTS to be in the running for Record of the Year or Song of the Year. However, the group was ultimately left out of these categories. "How can BUTTER not be nominated for record of the year or even song of the year??" one fan tweeted. "Is this a joke??" Added another, "HUH? BUTTER DOMINATING THE CHARTS FOR WEEKS IS NOT INCLUDED IN THE RECORD OF THE YEAR?? MAKE IT MAKE SOME SENSE ???"

Although, BTS did receive a nod in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Butter."

Snub: Normani

Many fans were also disappointed that Normani wasn't nominated for her hit "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B. "Normani definitely deserved her nominations for wild side," one follower tweeted. "The video was absolutely impeccable, she's should've been nominated in at least one category." Added another fan, "Normani's 'Wild Side' was one of the best r&b songs this year. It woulda been nice to see her with at least a nomination."

Surprise: Halsey

Fans were excited to finally see Halsey get some recognition from the Recording Academy. The 27-year-old singer, who was notably left off last year's list of nominees, received a nod in the Best Alternative Music Album category for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power. As one follower put it, "The Grammys didn't snub Halsey for once we won!"

Even Halsey seemed surprised by the nomination. "Really wasn't expecting that!" they tweeted. "It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent [Reznor] and Atticus [Ross], and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here's to taking risks."

Surprise: Selena Gomez

Another artist fans were thrilled to see on the nominations list? Selena Gomez! The 29-year-old singer finally received her first Grammy nomination on Nov. 23. Gomez is up in the Best Latin Pop Album category for Revelación.

"She's finally nominated for a GRAMMY!" one follower tweeted. "Yes yes so so happy for this. @selenagomez REVELACION it's amazing." Added another, "SELENA GOMEZ HAS FINALLY BEEN NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY?! YES. F--K YES. THE WAIT IS OVERRRRRRR."

Snub: Kacey Musgraves

Last month, Variety published a letter from Cindy Mabe, president of Kacey Musgraves' recording company Universal Music Group Nashville, to Mason in which she asked him to reconsider the "determination to exclude Kacey Musgraves' album star-crossed from the Grammy's country albums category." (The outlet had previously reported that the Recording Academy's country screening committee felt like the album belonged in the pop categories). Though she is a contender for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for "camera roll," the 33-year-old singer, who won Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Golden Hour in 2019, did not get a Best Country Album nom this year.

Surprise: Jon Batiste

Fans know Jon Batiste is a talented musician, so, they were delighted to learn that the 35-year-old artist scored not one, not two but 11 nods, making him the most-nominated artist of the night.

