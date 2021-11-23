2022 Grammys

See the Complete List of Nominees
Anthropologie Black Friday Sale: AnthroPerks Members Can Score 30% Off Almost Everything Today

Save big on denim, holiday dresses, shoes, blouses, coats, the iconic Gleaming Primrose mirror and more!

By Emily Spain Nov 23, 2021 8:43 PM
Nobody does Black Friday quite like Anthropologie!

Although the retailer's Black Friday sale doesn't open to the public until tomorrow, AnthroPerk members can score early access to the 30% off sitewide savings today! If you're not a member, all you have to do is sign up for free. Plus, you can take an extra 30% off sale.

Since Anthropologie has such an incredible selection of goods, especially during the holidays, we rounded up our favorite fashion, beautyshoes and home picks to give you some shopping inspiration. 

Scroll below to check out the items we're adding to our cart! 

Ruffled Shimmer Tank

We have a feeling you'll wear this shimmery top on repeat all season long!

$90
$63
Anthropologie

Shimmer Striped Mini Dress

If you've been eyeing this dress like we've been, it's time to seal the deal now that it's on sale. It's everything you could want in a holiday dress!

$298
$209
Anthropologie

Layered Tweed Tank Set

How chic is this tweed tank set? You'll look so posh wherever the day takes you.

$160
$112
Anthropologie

Ruffled Tiered Midi Dress

You can dress this tiered frock up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, it comes in three other holiday-ready colors.

$170
$119
Anthropologie

Pilcro The Heritage Boyfriend Jeans

Use this sale to stock up on denim! We love this classic pair because they offer a relaxed fit to accommodate our affinity for holiday sweets.

$130
$91
Anthropologie

Cozy Shirt Jacket

Bundle up in this stylish shacket! It will serve as a welcome addition to any fit.

$138
$97
Anthropologie

Lug Sole Platform Loafers

Lug sole loafers are the It Girl shoe of the season, so pick up on this fashion-forward style while they're on sale!

$140
$98
Anthropologie

Anecdote Winter Glass Candle

Whether you choose Champagne Toasts or Merry Moments, your space will smell so dreamy on cozy winter days spent inside.

$32
$22
Anthropologie

Velvet Puffer Jacket

This velvet puffer is perfection in our eyes! It will add a touch of texture and an extra layer of protection to any outfit.

$220
$154
Anthropologie

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic Gift Set

Featuring four masks and 15 hydra-gel eye patches, this set will make a perfect gift for the beauty lovers on your list. It's such a steal!

$75
$53
Anthropologie

Frosty Mug and Stirrer

How adorable is this mug with a candy cane stirrer?! We're buying one for our everyone in our Christmas morning crew.

$20
$24
Anthropologie

New Balance 237 Sneakers

Retro sneakers are having a moment, and we're here for it! This colorful pair is definitely an "add to cart" moment.

$75
$53
Anthropologie

Gleaming Primrose Mirror

This is not a drill! We cannot believe the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is finally on sale. With engineered hardwood and mirrored glass, this mirror will make your space even more Instagram-worthy! 

$600-$1,600
$420-$1,120
Anthropologie

BLANKNYC Plaid Coat

This plaid coat has us starry-eyed! It's a solid jacket to have in your winter coat rotation.

$158
$111
Anthropologie

Ready for more ways to save? Check out the best Black Friday sales from A-Z.

