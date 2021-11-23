American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 40% Off Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Free People & More

No waiting necessary! The retailer is offering insane savings on cult-favorite fashion, beauty and home products.

By Emily Spain Nov 23, 2021 1:00 AMTags
FashionBeautyHomeShoppingShop BeautyBlack Friday / Cyber MondayShop With E!Shop SalesShop FashionShop Home
E-Comm: Nordstrom Black Friday Deals E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get ready to say goodbye to your case of the Mondays because Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale is on!

Through 11/26, shoppers can save up to 40% off on trending styles from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Nike, UGG, Levi's, Tory Burch, Free People and more. Whether your wardrobe could use some new pieces to get you through the holiday season in style or you have yet to make a dent in your gifting to-do list, Nordstrom has you covered.

From cozy sweaters and blankets to fashion-forward kicks and hero beauty products, we rounded up our favorite deals below to get you started on your savings journey!

read
Don't Miss These Amazing Deals From BaubleBar's Early Black Friday Sale Happening Now

Free People Marlie Pullover

Available in five colors, this lightweight pullover sweater will keep you cozy and stylish all winter long.

$108
$65
Nordstrom

UGG Ascot Slipper

These classic slippers will make the perfect gift for the man in your life!

$110
$70
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

2

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Makes Shirtless Movie Announcement

3

Married at First Sight’s Bennett and Amelia Break Up

Urban Decay Perversion Volumizing Mascara

One of our all-time favorite mascaras is on sale! Get one for yourself and pick up a few as stocking stuffers or present toppers for the beauty lovers in your life.

$25
$10
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Jaye Platform Boot

How chic are these booties? You can choose from a handful of colors to compliment your wardrobe's aesthetic.

$180
$100
Nordstrom

The North Face HMLYN Windbreaker Jacket

Get ready to brave the elements this season with this windbreaker jacket that is equally functional and stylish.

$89
$63
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Pajamas

These pajamas are a steal! Made with supersoft brushed hacci knit, you'll have the sweetest dreams whenever you wear them.

$65
$40
Nordstrom

Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish

No time to self-tan? No worries. Whenever we need a last-minute glow we reach for this magical natural-looking tint to look camera-ready before a night out.

$39
$28
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Perry Triple Compartment Leather Tote

Get ready to go back into the office or classroom with this classic leather tote equipped with all the pockets and space you could ever wish for in a bag!

$348
$244
Nordstrom

BLANKNYC Curly Faux Fleece Chubby Coat

This faux fur coat will have you looking super posh just in time for your next holiday party!

$88
$55
Nordstrom

Faherty Movement Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Stock up on these handsome polo shirts or give one to the most fashionable man on your list.

$54
Nordstrom

Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker

For the hypebeast or sneakerhead on your list! They'll love and appreciate these trending kicks.

$65
$52
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Open Cardigan

Bundle up in these uber-soft cardigan! Wear it at home or dress it up for the times you venture outdoors.

$128
$65
Nordstrom

Levi's Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket

Your spirits will stay merry and bright even when the temperatures begin to drop thanks to this plush faux-shearling lined jacket! Plus, it comes in three stylish colorways.

$200
$120
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket

Do not let this sale on Barefoot Dreams pass you by! These blankets are every bit iconic and will make you never want to use another throw blanket again. Not to mention, they make the best gifts ever!

$180
$144
Nordstrom

Ready for more ways to save? Check out the best Black Friday sales from A-Z.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Hannah Brown Details the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

2

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Makes Shirtless Movie Announcement

3

Married at First Sight’s Bennett and Amelia Break Up

4
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

5

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson