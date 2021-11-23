Nordstrom Black Friday Sale: Score Up to 40% Off Barefoot Dreams, UGG, Free People & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Get ready to say goodbye to your case of the Mondays because Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale is on!

Through 11/26, shoppers can save up to 40% off on trending styles from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Nike, UGG, Levi's, Tory Burch, Free People and more. Whether your wardrobe could use some new pieces to get you through the holiday season in style or you have yet to make a dent in your gifting to-do list, Nordstrom has you covered.

From cozy sweaters and blankets to fashion-forward kicks and hero beauty products, we rounded up our favorite deals below to get you started on your savings journey!